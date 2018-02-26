Dundas Real McCoys playoff bound

It seemed there were shades of Team Canada’s men’s hockey team as the Dundas Real McCoys downed the Brantford Blast 6-4 in the McCoys final Allan Cup Hockey regular season home game at Harry Howell Arena.
It was a game the McCoys had to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Brantford, on the other hand, had the onerous task of attempting to win against the McCoys and on Sunday when they played the Whitby Dunlops.
Dundas led 2-1 after the first period and 5-3 after 40 minutes of play on Hamilton Brain Injury Association Night.
In the third period, the Blast chipped away at the Dundas lead, then, with two minutes and 45 seconds remaining, Blast coach Pete Crosby lifted netminder Bryan Pitton in favour of the extra attacker.
The move almost worked, but the McCoys were not to be denied, even though Ryan Watson missed the yawning mouth of the Brantford goal in an attempt to score his third goal of the night. Phil Brewer ensured the Dundas victory with an unassisted empty-net goal with a minute and 20 seconds left to play.
Playoff dates for Dundas will be announced in the near future.
For Dundas, Phil Brewer and Matt Foy had a goal and three assists each. Ryan Watson scored twice and his brother Cam added a goal and an assist.
