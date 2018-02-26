Newman Youth midget boys win gold in Ancaster

The Newman Youth Rep Basketball major midget boys won the gold medal at Ancaster Blitz Tournament during the weekend of Feb. 24.

The team displayed excellent effort, dedication and team work in winning the tournament, held at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School. This is the second straight year the team has captured gold.

The team ended up with three wins and no losses to finish as the top seed in pool play. Newman ended up winning in the gold medal game versus Milton. The team progressed well, played very tough defence throughout the tournament and improved with each game.