Ancaster Avalanche set regular-season franchise record

The Ancaster Avalanche added two more victories on the final weekend of the regular season and set a franchise record for wins, but it will mean little if they can’t keep things going now that playoffs are here.

The Avalanche (38-10-2) secured third place in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s (GOJHL’s) Golden Horseshoe Conference with a pair of weekend wins and will face the sixth-place Welland Jr. Canadians (17-28-5) in the post-season’s best-of-seven opening round. Game 1 goes Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Morgan Firestone Arena.

“Welland is a good hockey team and they’ll make you earn any success you have against them,” said Avalanche head coach Ken Peroff. “If we aren’t focused and prepared on any given night, they’re fully capable of beating us. That’s a lesson we learned the hard way against them on a few occasions this year. I expect a very competitive series.”

In six meetings this season, the Avalanche won four, with one victory coming in overtime. All six meetings have been fairly evenly matched, with the Avalanche outscoring the Jr. Canadians 22-19 over the six games.

However, the Avs have won each of the last three head-to-head meetings and ride into the playoffs on a seven-game winning streak.

“I believe our guys feel confident and excited about how we’ve been playing lately, but we know it all means nothing if we can’t sustain it,” Peroff said. “There is always something that can be improved or tweaked and we’ll be busy with that all week.”

On Friday, the Avalanche earned a 4-1 win on the road against the second-place St. Catharines Falcons (38-8-4). Ben Woodhouse scored the game-winning goal for the fifth-straight game and Ryan Dugas turned aside 19 of 20 shots for the win as the Avalanche established a new franchise record for wins in a season, surpassing the previous high of 36 set by the 2009-10 Stoney Creek Warriors. The club relocated to Ancaster in 2013.

Midget affiliate Dawson McKinney, Liam Van Loon and Ben Hatanaka also scored for the Avalanche, who took a 2-0 lead after the first period and led 4-1 after 40 minutes. Romaeo D’Intino was the lone Falcon to beat Dugas.

On Saturday, the Avalanche wrapped up the season with a 5-1 win over the Thorold Blackhawks (20-22-8). Nick Breault, McKinney, Luke Croucher, Macklin McPhee and Bryce Robertson scored for Ancaster, with goalie Tanner Sheppard turning aside 25 of 26 shots. Daniel Rocco scored the lone goal for Thorold.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Avalanche honoured four graduating players during a pre-game presentation. Nick Breault, Yianni Skropolis, Macklin McPhee and Justin Homer, all of whom are in their final season of junior hockey, were presented a commemorative plaque from the club.