Stoney Creek Historical Society celebrates Canada's greatest little league team

The Stoney Creek Historical Society will pay tribute to a local little league team that put Stoney Creek on the map more than 50 years ago.

The historical society meets Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m., at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre, 777, Hwy. 8. The group will welcome guest speaker Brad Ackles, a member of the Stoney Creek senior little league team that represented Canada at the 1965 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn. The team is the first, and to this day, the only Canadian team ever to advance to the Little League World Series final.

Refreshments will follow the meeting. Admission is free for society members and $2 for non-members. All are welcome.