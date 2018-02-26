Mohawk College hoopsters off to provincials

The term "bridesmaid" is often attached to a sports team which falls just short of a championship multiple times.

Unfortunately, this tag can be placed on the Mohawk Mountaineers, who have gone to the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association women’s basketball championship the last four years, each time coming home with silver medals around their necks.

The Humber Hawks have defeated them the last three years and Humber plays host to the 2017-18 OCAA showcase starting Friday, March 2.

Mohawk will meet the Seneca Sting in their quarter-final at 1 p.m.

The Mountaineers gained their berth in the provincial championship with an 85-65 win over Centennial in a division crossover playoff game.

Stef Hrymak, the Mountaineers' all-time leader in scoring, games played and three pointers, in both a single year and career, played in her final game on the hardwood at the David Braley Athletic and Recreation Centre. Fittingly, she was Mohawk's top gun in the game, with 18 points.

Hrymak said being the last home game of her five-year career really didn't sink in until after the game when head coach Kevin Duffy listed her accomplishments and her teammates made a special presentation to her.

“I feel that every game, I need to bring it,” said Hrymak. “After the game, that's when I started thinking, this is my last game. So that's when I started to get a little more emotional. It's been a great haul with the team, the coaches and everyone who supported me along the way. I can't thank them enough.”

The Mohawk men's basketball team has been eliminated from the race for the OCAA championship, but they didn't go down without a fight.

Mohawk dropped an 86-76 decision to the George Brown Huskies in their crossover qualifying game in Toronto on Feb. 24.