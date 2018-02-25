Michelle Fazzari 2017 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year

Michelle Fazzari has been named the 2017 Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year.

The wrestler captured the gold medal in the women’s 58kg division at the 2017 Canadian Championship and went on to win gold at the Pan-American Wrestling Championships.

Fazzari, 30, has qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games next month in Australia.

Finalists in the Golden Horseshoe Athlete of the Year were McMaster University basketball and professional star Danielle Boiago and Canadian and international racquetball king Mike Green.