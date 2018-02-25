Bishop Ryan athletes headed to OFSAA wrestling

Four members of the Di Benedetto family will be part of the Bishop Ryan delegation at the upcoming Ontario high school wrestling championships.

John Di Benedetto, an assistant wrestling coach and physical education teacher at BR, helped guide the Celtics to the boys’ and the girls’ team titles at the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference championships Feb. 22.

That means Di Benedetto and 25 Bishop Ryan wrestlers – including his three children – will be making the trip to Windsor for the March 5-7 OFSAA event.

To qualify for the provincial high school tournament, competitors at GHAC needed to place in the top two of their respective weight categories. There were 175 wrestlers entered in the annual regional meet.