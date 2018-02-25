Bishop Ryan athletes headed to OFSAA wrestling

Four members of the Di Benedetto family will be part of the Bishop Ryan delegation at the upcoming Ontario high school wrestling championships.
John Di Benedetto, an assistant wrestling coach and physical education teacher at BR, helped guide the Celtics to the boys’ and the girls’ team titles at the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference championships Feb. 22.
That means Di Benedetto and 25 Bishop Ryan wrestlers – including his three children – will be making the trip to Windsor for the March 5-7 OFSAA event.
To qualify for the provincial high school tournament, competitors at GHAC needed to place in the top two of their respective weight categories. There were 175 wrestlers entered in the annual regional meet.
“All three of my kids qualified,” Di Benedetto said with a huge smile. “I’m obviously very proud.”
Dante (41 kg) and Serena Di Benedetto (44 kg) are twins. They are in Grade 9. Their big brother is Adriano (61 kg).
Both the boys won silver medals, while Serena took gold.
“Serena competed a few weeks ago in Brampton at the Ontario Cadet wrestling championships, 16-and-under, and she won gold,” Di Benedetto said. “She’s only lost one match this year. She’s got a good shot of placing at OFSAA in her weight category.
“I’m happy for Dante because he had an exciting match to beat the opponent from Craig Kielburger to advance to OFSAA. That was a big accomplishment for him.”
Adriano knows the ropes. He was fifth at OFSAA last year in the 57.5 kg division.
“I’m very happy that they (his children) are doing well,” Di Benedetto said. “They’re working hard. I always hoped they would get good discipline from the sport of wrestling. They have. I’m proud of the way they’re dealing with school work and being able to keep up with all the training that Sheldon Francis (BR’s head coach) provides for the program.”
“As a father, you can’t ask for anything more.”
Bishop Ryan won the boys’ team championship for the sixth straight year. As for the BR girls, their winning streak at GHAC stands at five.
“We did very well,” Di Benedetto said. “We’re sending a large team again this year to OFSAA.”
Returning to OFSAA will be last year’s Celtic medal winners Elinor Brown (gold), Ligaya Stinellis (gold) Ellise Daynes (silver) and Martin Wleh (silver).
“Potentially, we’ve got the opportunity to win our first girls’ title,” Di Benedetto said.
Last year, when the OFSAA finals were held in Brampton, the Celtics placed second in the girls’ team standings and third in boys.
