Stoney Creek Olympic volunteers savour the experience

In his first Olympic experience, Galindo volunteered in a similar role for the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

As an National Olympic Committee Assistant, Galindo’s job included providing logistic, operational and transportation support to a Colombian delegation of four athletes.

Daniel Sanchez also volunteered in ticketing at the village plaza.

Working with the Colombian delegation was especially rewarding for Galindo, who came to Canada as a refugee along with his family 16 years ago.

“Working with the Colombian team has been an amazing experience, and yes, my Spanish skills have been very useful,” said Galindo. “Because Colombia only has four athletes, when they are not competing we spend a lot of time sightseeing and attending other competitions together."

Galindo took in several events as a spectator, including short track and long track speed skating, figure skating, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, cross country skiing, halfpipe snowboarding, hockey, ski jumping and bobsled.

“I've also had the privilege of mingling with many athletes in the village and I've met some of my Olympic heroes, including (figure skater) Patrick Chan and (speed skater) Catriona Le May Doan,” Galindo said.

Cam and Daniel Sanchez were among 17,300 volunteers helping out at the Winter Olympics. The ratio of Korean to international volunteers is 17:1, with most foreign volunteers coming from Canada, the U.S. and Russia.

