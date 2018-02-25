Stoney Creek Olympic volunteers savour the experience

Cam Galindo is still savouring his Olympic experience.
While he wasn’t competing in the Games himself, Galindo, 23, has no shortage of stories to tell following his second stint volunteering as a National Olympic Committee Assistant.
Galindo and his brother, Daniel Sanchez, 20, backpacked their way through Asia on their way to Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 winter games.
“Every day is filled with new memories and experiences I never thought I'd have,” Galindo wrote in an email to Hamilton Community News Feb. 23.
Looking back, one of Galindo’s favourite memories is watching Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir perform their free dance on Feb. 20, which led to a gold medal.
“It was the best skating performance I had ever seen,” said Galindo. “The energy and passion could be felt by everyone in the stadium. I even got goosebumps when they finished.”
On another occasion, a few days before the opening ceremony in the Athletes Village, Galindo was asked to lead the North Korean delegation to their team welcome ceremony.
“That was definitely an interesting experience,” Galindo recalled.
At the short track speed skating finals, Galindo took part in a Gangnam Style dance off.
“It was between me and someone across the stadium,” Galindo said. “I later found out that the president of South Korea was in attendance and watched the whole thing. I suppose I almost sparked an international incident with my mediocre dancing skills.”
In his first Olympic experience, Galindo volunteered in a similar role for the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
As an National Olympic Committee Assistant, Galindo’s job included providing logistic, operational and transportation support to a Colombian delegation of four athletes.
Daniel Sanchez also volunteered in ticketing at the village plaza.
Working with the Colombian delegation was especially rewarding for Galindo, who came to Canada as a refugee along with his family 16 years ago.
“Working with the Colombian team has been an amazing experience, and yes, my Spanish skills have been very useful,” said Galindo. “Because Colombia only has four athletes, when they are not competing we spend a lot of time sightseeing and attending other competitions together."
Galindo took in several events as a spectator, including short track and long track speed skating, figure skating, alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, cross country skiing, halfpipe snowboarding, hockey, ski jumping and bobsled.
“I've also had the privilege of mingling with many athletes in the village and I've met some of my Olympic heroes, including (figure skater) Patrick Chan and (speed skater) Catriona Le May Doan,” Galindo said.
Cam and Daniel Sanchez were among 17,300 volunteers helping out at the Winter Olympics. The ratio of Korean to international volunteers is 17:1, with most foreign volunteers coming from Canada, the U.S. and Russia.
