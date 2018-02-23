Mark Skerl breaks two records at Hamilton Indoor Games

Mark Skerl of Cardinal Newman broke two records at the Hamilton Indoor Games.
Skerl shattered the midget boys triple jump record with a leap of 11.27m.
The old mark, set last year by Yanick Thompson of St. Jean De Brebeuf, was 9.64m.
The 93rd edition of the games, presented by the 91st Highlanders Athletics Association, was held Feb. 22 and 23 at FirstOntario Centre.
Skerl also broke the eight-year-old midget boys long jump record with a leap of 6.12m.
The Grade 9 student was also the winner of the 300m and shot put.
Several other records were broken at the secondary meet.
Megan Cameron of Dundas Valley shattered the old senior girls triple jump record by more than one metre. She set a new record with a leap of 10.26m.
Grace Cooper of McKinnon Park crushed the old junior girls triple jump mark by more than one metre. Her new record is 11.06m.
Zayna Fray-Samuel of Henry Carr set a new record in the midget girls shot put. Her throw of 10.16m beat the seven-year-old record of 9.49m, which was also held by a Henry Carr student.
Kelvin Luu of Sir John A. Macdonald set a new mark in the junior boys triple jump with a leap of 11.56m, breaking the old record of 10.32m.
Winning events were (midget, junior, senior):
Girls
300m: Jenna James (Craig Kielberger), Rachel Watson (St. Mary), Nia Ebos (St. Mary)
600m: Lauren Jacobs (St. Martin), Isabella Bauman (St. Mary), Allyson Sober (Dundas Valley)
1000m: Breanna Clemens (Jean Vanier), Lauren Jacobs (St. Martin), Jessica Kellar (Our Lady of Mount Carmel)
4x145 relay: Henry Carr ‘A’, Our Lady of Mount Carmel ‘A’, St. Mary 'A'
Long jump: Jaden Mullings (Bishop Tonnos), Grace Cooper (McKinnon Park), Megan Cameron (Dundas Valley)
Triple jump: Grace Terhljan (Dundas Valley), Grace Cooper (McKinnon Park),Megan Cameron (Dundas Valley)
Shot put: Zayna Fray-Samuel (Henry Carr), Chanelle Laryea (Henry Carr), Shirley Hill (McKinnon Park)
Open 3000m: Abbey Maillet (St. Mary)
4x400m open relay: Dundas Valley ‘A’
Boys
300m: Mark Skerl (Cardinal Newman), Kelvin Luu (Sir John A. Macdonald), Myles Misener-Daley (Westdale),
600: Lachlan Perigord (St. Mary), Leikeze Cheruiyot (MacNab), Alec Purnell (Dundas Valley)
1000m: Lachlan Perigord (St. Mary), Gerrit Oldejaans (Dundas Valley), Ian Klassen (Dundas Valley)
4x145 relay: St. Mary ‘B’, Henry Carr ‘B’, St. Thomas More 'A'
Long jump: Mark Skerl (Cardinal Newman), Kelvin Luu (Sir John A. Macdonald), Josh Boisvert (Hagersville)
Triple jump: Mark Skerl (Cardinal Newman), Kelvin Luu (Sir John A. Macdonald), Justin Mendes (Libermann)
Shot put: Mark Skerl (Cardinal Newman), Vishal Harricharran (Bishop Ryan), Parsa Narouzim (Dundas Valley)
Open 3000m: Tristan Richards (Dundas Valley)
4x400m open relay: Dundas Valley 'A'
Coed
4x145m: Henry Carr ‘B’, Henry Carr ‘A’, Libermann ‘A’
4x400m open: Westdale ‘A’
