Mark Skerl breaks two records at Hamilton Indoor Games

Mark Skerl of Cardinal Newman broke two records at the Hamilton Indoor Games.

Skerl shattered the midget boys triple jump record with a leap of 11.27m.

The old mark, set last year by Yanick Thompson of St. Jean De Brebeuf, was 9.64m.

The 93rd edition of the games, presented by the 91st Highlanders Athletics Association, was held Feb. 22 and 23 at FirstOntario Centre.

Skerl also broke the eight-year-old midget boys long jump record with a leap of 6.12m.

The Grade 9 student was also the winner of the 300m and shot put.

Several other records were broken at the secondary meet.

Megan Cameron of Dundas Valley shattered the old senior girls triple jump record by more than one metre. She set a new record with a leap of 10.26m.

Grace Cooper of McKinnon Park crushed the old junior girls triple jump mark by more than one metre. Her new record is 11.06m.

Zayna Fray-Samuel of Henry Carr set a new record in the midget girls shot put. Her throw of 10.16m beat the seven-year-old record of 9.49m, which was also held by a Henry Carr student.