Honours for Mohawk College volleyballers

Kelsey Kovar led the Mountaineers with 15 kills.

Danielle Kamps had 12 kills, Lindsay Vanderweide produced 11 kills and Jessica Heidbuurt had eight.

Amanda Kuiper notched 38 assists and had five aces. Kinsley Child collected eight digs.

For Durham, Sarah Rayment had 11 kills. Allyson Terwillegar had nine kills before having to leave the match injured. Megan Romain produced 27 assists.

“It's been a season of many bumps and turns but these young ladies have always trusted the process,” said Mohawk head coach Matthew Schnarr. “They set a goal of going to OC’s and now they have achieved that for the first time since 2010.”

The OCAA women's volleyball championship will be held at Centennial College in Scarborough, Feb. 22-24.

Mohawk’s women’s volleyball team scored a 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 decision over the Conestoga Condors in the final regular season match for both teams on Feb. 14.

Kelsey Kovar led the Mountaineers with 17 kills, three service aces and six digs.

Danielle Kamps had six kills, one ace, one block and three digs.

Cassandra Filka contributed four kills and three digs and Amye Pellow had 25 assists, six aces and two digs.

For the Condors, Lorena Tasedan registered five kills, one ace and five digs and Olivia Bender had two kills and two digs.

While Conestoga had a tough season at 3-15 and will miss the playoffs, Mohawk wound up 11-7 and benefitted from a three team tie-breaking procedure to finish in fifth place in the West Division and a spot in the playoffs.

The Mohawk Mountaineers men’s volleyball team completed the OCAA season with a four set home loss to the Conestoga Condors.

The scores were 25-19, 25-16, 26-28, 34-32 for Conestoga.

Brandon Koklis had 20 kills, one service ace and one stuff block. Mitch McFadden picked up eight kills, two aces, three blocks and seven digs.

Elijah Lopez had eight kills, three blocks and six digs.

Rafael Leite contributed five kills, Paul Wagner had three kills, three blocks and six digs, Andrew Kong had 35 assists and finally Libero Chris Dashford ended his five year career in a Mohawk uniform with five assists and six digs.

The Mountaineers, will not see post season play after finishing 6-12, while the Condors were 8-10.

“The whole year had a lot of ups and downs,” said Mohawk first year head coach Steve Stone. “We were a team full of rookies and it was a big learning experience for all of them. I am proud of the boys and how they went out; battling every step of the way.”

The Mountaineer women’s basketball team had an up and down night, but in the end it was mostly up, as they scored what proved to be a comfortable 92-65 win over the Redeemer Royals in Ancaster on Feb. 17.

Sam Pocrnic had 23 points to pace Mohawk.

Stef Hrymak potted 17 points and Shanien O'Neill had 12 points, but also had a dozen rebounds.

For Redeemer, Jessica Bosma scored 16 points and had nine rebounds, while Shania Graham contributed 14 points.

Mohawk head coach Kevin Duffy is still concerned with his team’s inconsistency, which he says has been the word all season.

Duffy said the team’s mental focus is just not what it needs to be through the whole game.

The Mountaineers led 15-2 to start the game, but blew all of that and even trailed by two points for a short spell, early in the second period.

“We relax too much,” said the coach. “We’re well prepared and we know what (their opponent) is going to do; they are not running anything different from what we prepared the kids for; we don’t talk, we don’t communicate and we got outworked out there for a while too.”

Duffy praised Lauren O’Grady for her hustle, making two key plays in the dying seconds of the first half which turned a three point lead into an eight point advantage at the buzzer.

The coach felt the players then did a better job in the second half, picking up their feet, working harder and taking it to the Royals.

With the victory, Mohawk improved its record to 16-3 and Redeemer slipped to 9-10.

The Mountaineers finish the regular season at U of T in Mississauga on Feb 21.

The Mohawk men’s basketball team ran into a juggernaut of an opponent at Redeemer on Feb. 17.

They trailed by 20 points in just the first quarter and while the Mountaineers got better as the game wore on, they still lost 107-78 to the Royals.

Rayvon Higdon scored 23 points for Redeemer and his 6-10 teammate Spencer Kerssies had 19 points for the Royals, who upped their incredible record to 18-1.

For Mohawk, 9-10, Lamar Barr had 16 points, Rommel Calura scored 13 points and Frank Benneh added 10.

Mountaineers’ head coach Brian Jonker agreed Redeemer is just plain good.

“They blitzed us early, made a lot of shots, especially in the first 12 or 13 minutes of the game and that’s the difference,” he said

Mohawk also didn’t have a lot of luck.

“We weren’t making anything and they were making everything,” said Jonker. “But they created shots and we didn’t defend well enough.”

Jonker was pleased with his team’s effort, as they trailed by 30 points early and got it down to 15 at one point.

“We’ve been playing real well lately,” he said “I hope we get one more shot at them (in the playoffs).”

The Mountaineers finish their regular season at U of T Mississauga on Feb. 21.

Regardless of the result in that game, they already know they'll be visiting George Brown in a crossover playoff game on Feb. 24.

The birds were flying at Mohawk College last weekend as the Braley centre played host to the top badminton players in the province, for the OCAA championships.

George Brown won both the men’s and women’s team competitions.

While Mohawk failed to qualify for the event, illness struck Centennial College’s mixed doubles team and the Mountaineer tandem of Jennifer Co and Kevin Huynh suddenly found themselves in the championship.

The duo played well but lost a close encounter with U of T Mississauga and a tough three set loss to St. Clair.

The championship marked the end of Mohawk head coach Tony Leite’s career.

He is retiring after nearly two decades at the helm.