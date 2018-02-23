Saltfleet storms back

The Saltfleet Storm senior boys basketball squad has dribbled its way to redemption.

Saltfleet beat the Sir Allan MacNab Lions 64-51 in the city public high school Division 1 championship on Feb. 22 at McMaster University, after losing to Sir Allan MacNab 44-43 in the final last season. The Storm’s Daniel Disabatino led the way in scoring with 16 points, with teammate Marko Josipovic also pitching in 14, to help lift the squad to its first crown since the 2014-15 season.

“I feel that we just needed to redeem ourselves and we got it done,” says Saltfleet forward Rickey Morrison, who played against Sir Allan MacNab during the championship last season. “I couldn’t be more proud of that.”

Saltfleet built a 36-20 lead over the first two quarters.

I feel that we just needed to redeem ourselves and we got it done - Rickey Morrison

Sir Allan MacNab could only pull within 10 points by the end of the third, before the Storm recorded another 17 points, to the Lions’ 14, in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Morrison said Saltfleet’s “bench” made the difference in the win.

“I think everybody knew how much effort it would take in order to beat Sir Allan MacNab,” he said. “The Lions are one of our city rivals and they’re the team we wanted to beat most and everyone came through.”

Saltfleet earned its place in the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council Division 1 championship after defeating the Sir John A. Macdonald Chiefs 72-61 in the semifinals on Feb. 20 and topping the Dundas Valley Gryphons 61-32 in the quarter-finals on Feb. 14.

The Storm garnered a bye to the quarters after finishing atop the standings with a 10-0 record during the regular season.

Morrison said the squad has really come together since the beginning of the season.