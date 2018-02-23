St. Mary Crusaders volleyball team claims Hamilton title

Been there. Done that.

That’s why the St. Mary Crusaders kept celebrations low key following their victory at the 2018 Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic senior girls high school volleyball championship.

The first-place Crusaders defeated the St. Jean de Brébeuf Braves 3-0 to capture their fourth consecutive league title.

“It’s always nice to win the championship, but the girls are definitely focused on the next couple of weeks,” St. Mary coach Remo Presutti said. “That’s what their biggest goals are. We want to have a good show regionally and provincially. It’s a task at hand.”

St. Mary — featuring a core of experienced club players — won a bronze medal at the 2017 Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations AA tournament and hope to return for another shot at gold.

Simply a win in the GHAC semifinal round would qualify the Crusaders for the provincial championship in Mississauga.

“I’m very happy for the girls,” Presutti said. “They worked hard all season and they deserved this win today.”

St. Mary, which defeated second-place Brébeuf twice during the regular schedule, put the pedal to the metal in the third set of the final when the Braves threatened. Trailing 17-15, the Crusaders scored 10 unanswered points to win. Megan Grosso, who was serving during the run, ended the match with an ace.

Other members of the championship squad are Madeline Madronich, Mia Palango, Taite Cleland, Aimee Beaupre, Rachel Grightmire, Felicia Malavolta and Mackenzie Vallee.

“A lot of us girls have played together for a long time,” said Vallee, a strong hitter and server who is headed for the University of Waterloo next September. “We have team chemistry and we have so much fun on the court.