Saltfleet Storms to victory in boys basketball

In a rematch of last year’s heartbreaking city championship loss, the Saltfleet Storm left nothing to chance, beating the Sir Allan MacNab Lions 64-51 to capture the public board senior boys basketball title.

For Andrew Bartlett, one of several returning players from last year, the Feb. 22 city championship was a shot at redemption.

“We were all thinking of last year,” said Bartlett, referencing a 44-43 loss to the Lions in 2017. “We knew how it felt. We wanted to make them feel how bad it is to lose.”

The Storm took an early 6-0 lead and pushed it to double figures in the second quarter. And while the Lions cut the deficit to as little as seven points in the third quarter, the Storm never trailed at any point.

Dan Disabatino led Saltfleet scorers with 16 points while Marko Josipovic added 14. Scott Jenkins led MacNab with 12 points.

This game marked the fifth straight season that Saltfleet and MacNab have faced each other in the championship. MacNab has won three of those games.

Saltfleet advances to Southern Ontario Secondary School (SOSSA) senior boys AAA championship on Monday, Feb. 26 at Governor Simcoe Secondary in Welland.

Earlier, in the junior boys division I final, Saltfleet defended its championship title, also defeating MacNab, 80-53. Thomas Matsell led the Storm juniors with 29 points. Liam Magee chipped in 18, while Nolan Ormerod added 13.