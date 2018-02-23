Justin DeZoete sets another record in 300m at Hamilton Indoor Games

Justin DeZoete is three-for-three at the Hamilton Indoor games.

But even with three records in a row in the 300m, running track isn't the R.A. Riddell student’s main sport — and he’s not sure if it ever will be.

“I don’t know,” said DeZoete, 14. “We’ll see how I do in hockey and baseball and go from there.”

In fact, he hasn't even been training with a club because he’s been too busy with his other sports.

He’s one of the most talented athletes I’ve seen. - Lisa Henry

Said DeZoete’s dad, Rob: “He’s very passionate about running, but he loves his hockey.”

DeZoete added his name to the record books again on Feb. 22 when he ran the senior (Grade 8) boys 300m in 40.43 seconds, beating the old mark by more than three tenths of a second.

In the previous two years, he also set bantam and junior records at the annual track meet presented by the 91st Highlanders Athletics Association.

The runner whose name he replaced in those records — Myles Misener-Daly — was also a Riddell student. Last June, Misener-Daly won the junior boys 100m, 200m and 400m at the provincial high school championships.

“It feels pretty good,” DeZoete said of breaking Misener-Daly’s records. “He’s like a role model for me.”

Lisa Henry, the indoor track coach at R. A. Riddell, described DeZoete as humble and someone who the other students look up to, as well of a standout in a school which attracts great athletes.