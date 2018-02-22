Dundas Valley Gryphons basketball team can't complete 2nd comeback in SOSSA qualifier

Dundas Valley stayed close early in the third quarter. The back-and-forth continued briefly as Stulla and Milliken both hit big shots to tie the game.

Glendale appeared to take all the momentum after a basket and foul shot put them up by three with 3:46 left in the third, then they proceeded to rebuild the nine-point lead the Gryphons had dismantled earlier.

After the game, coach Meyer said his focus all year was getting players to execute — and he was satisfied that they did.

“If they don’t make shots, it’s not because they’re trying not to make the shot,” he said. “We defended pretty well in the second half.”

Meyer said the Bears presented some “problematic matchups” for Dundas Valley to deal with, not the least of which was a six-foot seven-inch player. He said the Gryphons’ tallest player was about six feet three inches.

With limited experience and size, and facing injuries and illness that kept the full lineup off the court for much of the season, Dundas Valley still exceeded most expectations for the year.

Meyer said that’s because the team always chose to stick together and they showed it by coming back from an early nine-point deficit to take a lead. Meyer said if there were players on the team who were apathetic or gave up, they would have lost much more significantly to Glendale.

“It comes down to whether guys stick together,” Meyer said. “We stuck together.

“It was a positive year. If you have players that are eager to learn and play for each other, that’s all you can ask for.”