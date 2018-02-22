Dundas Valley Gryphons basketball team can't complete 2nd comeback in SOSSA qualifier

The Dundas Valley Gryphons senior boys basketball team battled back from a nine-point deficit in the first quarter to take a four-point lead early in the second during a one-game playoff against Glendale Bears for a spot at AA SOSSA.
But, after a back-and-forth second quarter, Dundas Valley couldn’t hit the baskets it needed as Glendale pulled away for good.
The Glendale Bears advanced to represent Hamilton at AA SOSSA with a 54-47 win.
“Ultimately, it comes down to whether you made shots,” coach Dan Meyer said after the game.
In the third quarter, Glendale took charge in the last four minutes, converting a couple of three-point plays after getting a basket and drawing a foul. They rebuilt a nine-point lead and didn’t look back in the fourth quarter. Both teams went through scoring dry spells late in the game. The Gryphons missed about eight good scoring opportunities, but still managed to cut Glendale’s lead down to five points, while the Bears didn’t sink a basket for a five-minute stretch. But, Glendale sealed the game with a minute left to play, picking up another basket and foul.
Dundas Valley battled hard in the first-quarter comeback, featuring strong play from several players.
Glendale was up by nine — leading 12 to three — with four minutes to play.
Key baskets and defensive plays from Zachary Stulla, Gabriel Milliken, Brett Parry, Adam Boyes, Charlie Dickson and others tied the game at 16-16 with less than a minute left in the opening quarter.
After a Glendale basket to regain the lead, Dickson sunk a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Dundas Valley a 19-18 advantage heading into the third quarter.
The Gryphons built on the lead early in the third. A three-point basket by Adam Boyes put Dundas Valley up 22-18, then Glendale went on a six-point run and the teams exchanged baskets as neither squad took control. The first half ended with Glendale up just 35-33.
Dundas Valley stayed close early in the third quarter. The back-and-forth continued briefly as Stulla and Milliken both hit big shots to tie the game.
Glendale appeared to take all the momentum after a basket and foul shot put them up by three with 3:46 left in the third, then they proceeded to rebuild the nine-point lead the Gryphons had dismantled earlier.
After the game, coach Meyer said his focus all year was getting players to execute — and he was satisfied that they did.
“If they don’t make shots, it’s not because they’re trying not to make the shot,” he said. “We defended pretty well in the second half.”
Meyer said the Bears presented some “problematic matchups” for Dundas Valley to deal with, not the least of which was a six-foot seven-inch player. He said the Gryphons’ tallest player was about six feet three inches.
With limited experience and size, and facing injuries and illness that kept the full lineup off the court for much of the season, Dundas Valley still exceeded most expectations for the year.
Meyer said that’s because the team always chose to stick together and they showed it by coming back from an early nine-point deficit to take a lead. Meyer said if there were players on the team who were apathetic or gave up, they would have lost much more significantly to Glendale.
“It comes down to whether guys stick together,” Meyer said. “We stuck together.
“It was a positive year. If you have players that are eager to learn and play for each other, that’s all you can ask for.”
