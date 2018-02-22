St. Jean de Brébeuf wins first midget boys basketball title in nearly two decades

A 32-point performance by Joshua Omojafo has propelled St. Jean de Brébeuf to its first midget boys high school basketball championship in 19 years.

The Braves took the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association title with a 72-63 decision over the Cathedral Gaels on the big stage at McMaster University Tuesday.

That win, in the opener, prevented Cathedral from sweeping the HWCAA midget, junior and senior triple-header.

“It’s a great feeling to win a championship in my first year of high school,” said Omojafo, who scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.