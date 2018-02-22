St. Jean de Brébeuf wins first midget boys basketball title in nearly two decades

A 32-point performance by Joshua Omojafo has propelled St. Jean de Brébeuf to its first midget boys high school basketball championship in 19 years.
The Braves took the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Athletic Association title with a 72-63 decision over the Cathedral Gaels on the big stage at McMaster University Tuesday.
That win, in the opener, prevented Cathedral from sweeping the HWCAA midget, junior and senior triple-header.
“It’s a great feeling to win a championship in my first year of high school,” said Omojafo, who scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter.
He also accounted for Brébeuf's final eight points, initiating two of the possessions by grabbing defensive rebounds.
“All year Josh has been our rock on this team,” Brébeuf coach Daniel Quaglia said. “For a kid in Grade 9, he has the mental fortitude of someone well beyond his years.
“He won us tonight’s game.”
Brébeuf also got a strong showing from Shane Andaya, who connected for 24 points. Jason Mpiana chipped in with eight points and Malachi Storer added five.
Cathedral got 23 points from Jojo Moudiandambu and eight from Tombe Lado.
Said Omojafo: “We’ve got a lot of good, fast guys. We rebound, make good decisions and get back on defence. We worked hard in practice.”
During the regular schedule, Cathedral finished in first place with a record of 11-1. Brébeuf, at 10-2, placed second.
In their head-to-head meetings, Brébeuf won 61-52 and Cathedral bounced back with a 56-45 victory.
In the senior championship, the Gaels beat the Braves 59-50. The junior Gaels were also champions after beating St. Thomas More 51-49 thanks to a last-second basket by Noah Otshudi.
