Dundas Real McCoys Haydar leads way on MS Night

It truly was Darren Haydar Night as he scored two power-play goals to lead the Dundas Real McCoys to a 6-2 victory over the Stoney Creek Generals in Allan Cup Hockey action in the Harry Howell Arena.

A portion of the tickets sold to the game went to both the Hamilton-Halton chapter of the MS Society and to Rygiel Supports for Community Living.

Haydar, a right winger with the McCoys not only is a strong supporter of the MS Society, he also suffers from the disease.

Darren Press of Georgetown was the grand prize draw winner of a private suite for eight people at a Toronto Raptors basketball game.