Dundas Real McCoys Haydar leads way on MS Night

It truly was Darren Haydar Night as he scored two power-play goals to lead the Dundas Real McCoys to a 6-2 victory over the Stoney Creek Generals in Allan Cup Hockey action in the Harry Howell Arena.
A portion of the tickets sold to the game went to both the Hamilton-Halton chapter of the MS Society and to Rygiel Supports for Community Living.
Haydar, a right winger with the McCoys not only is a strong supporter of the MS Society, he also suffers from the disease.
Darren Press of Georgetown was the grand prize draw winner of a private suite for eight people at a Toronto Raptors basketball game.
The next night, Dundas beat the second-place Dunlops.
The McCoys have two games left in the regular season. On Saturday, they play the Dunlops at 6:30 p.m. in Whitby before returning home for their final game of the Allan Cup Hockey regular season on Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena.
