Blues junior hockey team advances to semifinal against division powerhouse Glanbrook Rangers

Dundas Blues advanced to the semifinals of the Provincial Junior Hockey League's Bloomfield Division with a 3-0 win over Hagersville Hawks in Hagersville on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Dundas advances to face first-place Glanbrook Rangers, who had a regular season record of 38 wins and three losses, then swept a first-round playoff series in four games.

Game 1 of the best-of-seven division semifinal series between Dundas and Glanbrook starts Wednesday, Feb. 21 in Glanbrook. The teams move to Dundas’ Westoby Ice Surface on Olympic Drive for Game 2 on Thursday, Feb. 22. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24 in Glanbrook.

Glanbrook swept Simcoe Storm four games to none to advance, while Dundas stopped Hagersville in six games — four wins to two. The Blues were 3-0 on the road and 1-2 at home.

Last Saturday, Dundas goalie Jake Fleming made 36 saves for the shutout. Chris Cudek scored in the second period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. In the third period, Evan Ilkos added a power-play goal, assisted by Scott McLaren and Carter Franks. Brandan Waterhouse added an empty-net goal to seal the win.

Dundas appears to have its hands full with the powerhouse Rangers who, along with Grimsby Peach Kings, dominated the regular season. However, the Blues did push the Rangers in a couple of their regular season meetings and handed Glanbrook one of their three regular-season losses, 3-2 on Dec. 21. The Rangers won six of seven games against Dundas.

Prior to Dundas’ 5-1 win last Thursday night, the Blues picked up some regular season hardware as Chris Cudek was officially named league most sportsmanlike player, captain Jamieson Buck was honoured as the league's top defenceman, and first-year head coach Andrew Tait was named the league's coach of the year.



