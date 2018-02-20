Rookies keeping Ancaster Avalanche rolling into playoffs

Ben Woodhouse has been playing like he has something to prove this season and the Ancaster Avalanche are reaping the benefits.

Woodhouse scored the game-winning goal for the fourth-straight contest, burying the winner in double overtime on Monday as the visiting Avalanche (36-10-2) earned a 4-3 decision over the Fort Erie Meteors (9-31-8).

Woodhouse, who now leads the Avalanche with 28 goals, has scored in six straight games, including the game-winner in a crucial 3-1 win over the Niagara Falls Canucks (31-13-4) at home on Saturday that secured at least third place in the Golden Horseshoe Athletic Conference.

Woodhouse’s overtime winner on Monday was set up by defenceman Dirk Stadig, who reached the 50-point mark with the assist, making him by far the highest-scoring rookie defenceman in the 26-team Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (Mason Howard of Thorold is next-highest with 33 points).

I think by this time of year, our players understand how we expect them to play.

Coach Ken Peroff

The Avalanche trio of Liam Van Loon, who leads the team in scoring with 52 points, Stadig and Woodhouse are the three highest-scoring rookies in the nine-team conference.

“Each of them bring a different style and ability to our team,” Avalanche head coach Ken Peroff said after Monday’s win. “Van Loon is a top-end talent, despite only being 16 years old. He expects to be successful and he’s competitive every night."

“Woodhouse and Stadig, to me, have been great stories this year. Neither were taken in a 15-round (OHL) minor midget draft or a five-round midget draft the next year. Both have played like they have something to prove this year and they’re enjoying the success they’ve been able to have.”

The overtime win on Monday was Ancaster’s 10th of the season, with Van Loon having notched three overtime winners and Woodhouse matching fellow rookie Matthew Bridgewater with his second overtime goal of the season.

Macklin McPhee, Dawson McKinney and Michael Cabral, on a penalty shot, scored for the Avalanche in regulation. Marco Lariccia, Daniel Nardi and Luca Mazzo scored for Fort Erie, with Ancaster goalie Tanner Sheppard stopping 19 of 22 shots for the win.

On Saturday, rookie goalie Ryan Dugas earned his 20th win as the Avalanche locked things down against Niagara Falls. The fast-skating Avs employed an in-your-face, tight-checking system to frustrate the Canucks, the third-highest scoring team in the conference. The win ensured the Avalanche would avoid a second-round meeting with the powerhouse Caledonia Corvairs, should they advance through the first round of playoffs.