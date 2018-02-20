Mohawk College women off to provincials

Mohawk clinched a berth in the OCAA women’s volleyball championship, defeating Durham 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17, in Oshawa last Saturday. Kelsey Kovar had 15 kills. The provincial championship is this weekend at Centennial College.

Earlier in the week, Mohawk finished their regular season at 11-7, with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 decision over Conestoga.

The Mohawk men’s volleyball team completed their season losing to Conestoga 25-19, 25-16, 26-28, 34-32. Brandon Koklis had 20 kills. The Mountaineers, will not see post-season play after finishing 6-12.

The women’s basketball team scored a 92-65 win at Redeemer Feb. 17. Sam Pocrnic had 23 points. Mohawk improved its record to 16-3 and Redeemer slipped to 9-10. The Mountaineers had one more regular season game at U of T Mississauga before the playoffs.