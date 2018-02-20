Mohawk College women off to provincials

Mohawk clinched a berth in the OCAA women’s volleyball championship, defeating Durham 25-23, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17, in Oshawa last Saturday. Kelsey Kovar had 15 kills. The provincial championship is this weekend at Centennial College.
Earlier in the week, Mohawk finished their regular season at 11-7, with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-16 decision over Conestoga.
The Mohawk men’s volleyball team completed their season losing to Conestoga 25-19, 25-16, 26-28, 34-32. Brandon Koklis had 20 kills. The Mountaineers, will not see post-season play after finishing 6-12.
The women’s basketball team scored a 92-65 win at Redeemer Feb. 17. Sam Pocrnic had 23 points. Mohawk improved its record to 16-3 and Redeemer slipped to 9-10. The Mountaineers had one more regular season game at U of T Mississauga before the playoffs.
The men’s basketball team ran into a juggernaut at Redeemer.
They trailed by 20 points after the first quarter and while they got better as the game wore on, they still lost 107-78 to the Royals.
Rayvon Higdon scored 23 points for Redeemer, 18-1. For Mohawk, 9-10, Lamar Barr had 16 points.
After a regular season finale against U of T Mississauga, Mohawk will have a crossover playoff game Saturday at George Brown.
The birds were flying at Mohawk Feb. 16-17 — the badminton birds, that is, as Mohawk played host to the OCAA championships. George Brown won both the men’s and women’s team competitions.
Mohawk was represented by the mixed doubles team of Jennifer Co and Kevin Huynh, who didn’t win, but played well.
The championship marked the end of Mohawk head coach Tony Leite’s career. He is retiring after nearly two decades at the helm of Mohawk badminton.
