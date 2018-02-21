Mountain connection pays off for Glanbrook Rangers

They don’t want to look too far ahead, but the Jr. C Glanbrook Rangers have a score to settle with the Grimsby Peach Kings.

After finishing the regular season with 77 points — one more than the Peach Kings and good for first place in the Bloomfield (Southern) Division — the Rangers, with a lineup featuring 11 Mountain players, would like nothing more than to avenge their loss to perennial powerhouse Grimsby in six games in the division final last season.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we can definitely do it, we have the team to do it,” said 19-year-old forward and Bishop Tonnos grad Noah Matteson, who scored 23 goals and picked up 47 assists during the regular season. “This is the year to do it.”

Matteson, who is in his fourth season with the club, noted the Rangers this season boast a mostly veteran lineup with good team chemistry on the ice and in the dressing room.

“We know what it takes now to beat Grimsby,” added 21-year-old forward and Sherwood grad Connor King, who scored 18 goals and added 32 assists during the regular season. He is in his first year with Glanbrook after three seasons in Dundas.

Both the Rangers and Peach Kings rolled through the first round of the playoffs, eliminating their opponents in four straight games.

“We worked it so that this year was the year we want to take a run at (a championship),” said Rangers head coach John McDonald.

The veteran bench boss credited the team’s Mountain connection for much of their success this season.

“The Hamilton Huskies program and the Bulldogs program, those kids that live on the Hamilton Mountain have definitely paid off,” McDonald said.

Glanbrook’s lineup features eight 19-year-olds and three 21-year-olds (Jr. C teams can carry four 21-year-olds) and all but the 21-year-olds are eligible to return next season.