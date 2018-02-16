Dundas Blues head to Hagersville with chance to clinch series Saturday

Dundas Blues junior hockey team took a three games to two lead in a best of seven first round playoff series against Hagersville Hawks with a 5-1 win at home, Thursday night.
The teams head into game six in Hagersville Saturday night - where Dundas has won both previous games this series, 7-6 in overtime on Feb. 10, and 5-1 in game four on Feb. 13.
Dundas has a chance to clinch the series and book a ticket to the Bloomfield Division semi-finals, while Hagersville will try to extend the series to a seventh and deciding game in Dundas on Monday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
Prior to game five Thursday night, the Blues picked up some regular season hardware as Chris Cudek was officially named league most sportsmanlike player; captain Jamieson Buck was honoured as the league's top defenceman; and first-year head coach Andrew Tait was named the league's coach of the year.
Cudek scored a short handed goal to give Dundas a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Ray Thompson assisted.
Hagersville tied it early in the second period with a power play goal, but Danny Attridge and Brandan Waterhouse both scored to give Dundas a 3-1 lead heading into the final frame. Attridge added an assist on Waterhouse's goal, while Waterhouse returned the favour on Attridge's, and Cam Docherty assisted on both.
In the third period, Stephen Bell and Jeff McDonough scored for Dundas. Attridge added another assist for his third point of the night.
Dundas goalie Jake Fleming stopped 28 of 29 shots for the win.
