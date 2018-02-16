Dundas Blues head to Hagersville with chance to clinch series Saturday

Dundas Blues junior hockey team took a three games to two lead in a best of seven first round playoff series against Hagersville Hawks with a 5-1 win at home, Thursday night.

The teams head into game six in Hagersville Saturday night - where Dundas has won both previous games this series, 7-6 in overtime on Feb. 10, and 5-1 in game four on Feb. 13.

Dundas has a chance to clinch the series and book a ticket to the Bloomfield Division semi-finals, while Hagersville will try to extend the series to a seventh and deciding game in Dundas on Monday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Prior to game five Thursday night, the Blues picked up some regular season hardware as Chris Cudek was officially named league most sportsmanlike player; captain Jamieson Buck was honoured as the league's top defenceman; and first-year head coach Andrew Tait was named the league's coach of the year.