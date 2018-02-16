Dundas Valley basketball Gryphons not finished despite playoff loss

Dundas Valley Gryphons senior boys basketball team lost a quarter-final playoff game 61-32 to first place Saltfleet on Feb. 14, but their season isn't quite over yet.

The Gryphons were scheduled to meet Glendale this week, one of just two other AA teams in the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board's senior boys Division 1 league, for a spot at the southern Ontario championships and a possible berth at the provincial championships.

Glendale had a regular season record of six wins and four losses, plus a preliminary playoff round loss. Dundas Valley had a record of six wins and five losses, plus a preliminary round win 58-54 over Delta to advance to the quarter-final.

"The Delta win was a good win for us," said Gryphons head coach Dan Meyer. "They have a little bit of size and speed, which can cause us problems and make for some tricky matchups."

The Delta win was a good win for us.

Coach Dan Meyer.

Dundas Valley was down 10 points early against Delta, but showed the resiliency that's marked the team all season. Adam Boyes scored 22-points, including six three-point baskets. Meyer said Gabriel Milliken controlled the pace and flow of the game as point guard.

"We had lost to Delta in our first game of the season, so it's always nice to defeat a team that you had lost to earlier in the year," Meyer said.

The win advanced the Gryphons — seeded eighth in the 12-team first division — to a quarter-final against the undefeated Saltfleet Storm.

Saltfleet finished the regular season with 10 wins and no losses, scoring an average of 75 points per game, while giving up about 39 points a game.

It was expected to be a tough matchup for Dundas Valley anyway, but at least one starter was unavailable due to injury.

With a final score of 61-32, it largely met expectations, but Dundas Valley held Saltfleet's offence down to 14 points below its average production.