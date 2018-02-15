Three Bishop Ryan Celtics headed to NCAA soccer pitch

Three Bishop Ryan Celtics are among 15 local soccer players who recently accepted scholarships to play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association this fall.
Claudia Cuicani (Fordham), Maya Swaby Wallerson (Kansas) and Lauren DiPietro (Seton Hall) are eligible to play one final season with the Celtics senior girls team before making the move stateside. Each player has earned a full academic scholarship.
In addition to playing together at Bishop Ryan, the three players have anchored the back line for the Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club for several years, winning provincial and national titles in 2014 at the U14 level.
Fifteen players from the Saltfleet Stoney Creek U18 squad signed their national letters of intent to play at one of 10 NCAA schools on Feb. 7.
On Feb. 15, Cuicani, DiPietro and Swaby Wallerson were honoured in a special ceremony at Bishop Ryan, surrounded by friends and family.
DiPietro is one of three Saltfleet Stoney Creek players headed to New Jersey to play for Seton Hall, joining Cardinal Newman Catholic Secondary School student Claudia D’Angelo and Emma Ramsay.
“It’s comfortable that I know they’re coming with me because we’ve shown a lot of chemistry from playing on the same team for so many years,” said DiPietro.
A solid two-way player, DiPietro hopes to contribute at both ends of the field for the Seton Hall Pirates.
“I think I’m really quick up and down the sidelines and I also provide an attacking opportunity for the team,” she said.
While she plays as a defender with her club team, DiPietro’s versatility allows her to compete as a midfielder with the Bishop Ryan squad.
Along with showcasing her skills with Saltfleet Stoney Creek and at Bishop Ryan, Swaby Wallerson has also played for the Jamaican U17 national team. She is also eligible to play for the U20 squad.
When asked what she will bring to the University of Kansas Jayhawks, Swaby Wallerson responded, “My calmness and my passes.”
Saltfleet Stoney Creek coaches have also praised Swaby Wallerson’s defensive skills and her ability to create opportunities on offence.
Cuicani has all the tools to be a dominant centre-back in the NCAA, both offensively and defensively. She loves to scan the entire field while playing tough defence and setting up scoring chances for teammates from corners and free kicks.
“Visually, seeing the field from the back and just knowing where to pass is just good,” she said.
Cuicani also isn’t intimidated by the prospect of moving to the heart of New York City.
“I can’t wait. I’m so excited to go,” she said.
All three players have visited their respective NCAA campuses and are looking forward to moving south this summer to attend pre-season training camps.
In the meantime, the players will have another crack at winning a high school city title.
Bishop Ryan has squared off against Cardinal Newman for the Catholic city championship in senior girls soccer for three straight years, winning the title in 2015 and coming up short the past two seasons.
With players of such high calibre, it’s perhaps not surprising that the Celtics senior girls team has advanced to the provincial high school championships in three of the last four seasons.
“We’ve had a lot of good players,” said Bishop Ryan coach Josie Petitti, who credits the Saltfleet Stoney Creek coaches for developing so many high-quality players. “For three kids at this level to be chosen (by the NCAA) is just fantastic.”
