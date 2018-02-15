Three Bishop Ryan Celtics headed to NCAA soccer pitch

Along with showcasing her skills with Saltfleet Stoney Creek and at Bishop Ryan, Swaby Wallerson has also played for the Jamaican U17 national team. She is also eligible to play for the U20 squad.

When asked what she will bring to the University of Kansas Jayhawks, Swaby Wallerson responded, “My calmness and my passes.”

Saltfleet Stoney Creek coaches have also praised Swaby Wallerson’s defensive skills and her ability to create opportunities on offence.

Cuicani has all the tools to be a dominant centre-back in the NCAA, both offensively and defensively. She loves to scan the entire field while playing tough defence and setting up scoring chances for teammates from corners and free kicks.

“Visually, seeing the field from the back and just knowing where to pass is just good,” she said.

Cuicani also isn’t intimidated by the prospect of moving to the heart of New York City.

“I can’t wait. I’m so excited to go,” she said.

All three players have visited their respective NCAA campuses and are looking forward to moving south this summer to attend pre-season training camps.

In the meantime, the players will have another crack at winning a high school city title.

Bishop Ryan has squared off against Cardinal Newman for the Catholic city championship in senior girls soccer for three straight years, winning the title in 2015 and coming up short the past two seasons.

With players of such high calibre, it’s perhaps not surprising that the Celtics senior girls team has advanced to the provincial high school championships in three of the last four seasons.

“We’ve had a lot of good players,” said Bishop Ryan coach Josie Petitti, who credits the Saltfleet Stoney Creek coaches for developing so many high-quality players. “For three kids at this level to be chosen (by the NCAA) is just fantastic.”

