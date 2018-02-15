OCAA honours for Lamar Barr

Two teams who have had some great match ups on the basketball hardwood over the years renewed their rivalry on Feb. 10 when the Sheridan Bruins paid a visit to the David Braley Athletic and Recreation Centre.

When it was all over it was Mohawk and their sub .500 record that came away with a hard-fought 91-84 win.

The Mountaineers set the tone in the first half, after which they led 45-43. But they continued to keep the Bruins at bay.

Every time Sheridan made a run, Mohawk would bend, but not break.

Even near the end when the visitors got to within four points, the Mountaineers kept their poise and saw the game out.

Rommel Calura was outstanding with 21 points.

Fifth year player Lamar Barr also had 21 and added 14 rebounds. Diminutive point guard Neil Santos drove the opposition crazy darting in and out to score 13 points, while the much larger Braedon Lenters chipped in with 12.

And they needed that scoring because Sheridan's Nick Campbell was a one man wrecking crew for his team, with a game high 30 points.

Mohawk head coach Brian Jonker said he couldn’t be prouder of the guys.

“We got contributions from a lot of different people and we finally made some shots,” Jonker said. “I hope the guys believe.”

The net result was the Mountaineers squaring their record at 9-9 and the Bruins falling to 13-4.

In women’s basketball the Mohawk squad ended a two game skid, defeating the Conestoga Condors 78-47 in OCAA action at the Braley centre Feb. 7.

Shanien O'Neill led the Mountaineers with 13 points, four assists and three steals.

Abby Heron scored 11 points and brought down eight rebounds. Sam Pocrnic and Hunter Johns contributed 10 points apiece.

For Conestoga, which had only seven players, Megan White had a game high 15 points and 12 boards. Megan Morris scored 10 points.

Mountaineers' head coach Kevin Duffy said the team didn't worry about their two game losing streak.

“But it's just nice to get back into the win column,” Duffy said. “We're trying to focus the rest of the year and worrying about us, running our sets and executing what we're supposed to be doing out there; we keep showing them (video) when we do execute things we're very successful, but we do have breakdowns at times, especially mental ones and things fall apart; that's the aspect we've been working on the last three games.”

With the victory, Mohawk improved to 14-3 while Conestoga dropped to 4-13.

After snapping a two-game losing string, the Mohawk women’s basketball team put together a modest two game win streak.

The Mountaineers downed the Sheridan Bruins 75-56 on their home court Feb. 10.

Mohawk improved its record to 15-3 while Sheridan slipped to 8-9, with their third consecutive defeat.

The Mohawk women's volleyball team scored a wild five set win over the St. Clair Saints in Windsor on Feb. 9.

The scores were 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 9-25, 15-13 for the Mountaineers.

It was a great comeback in the fifth and deciding set as they trailed 10-4, but rallied to pull it out.

Head coach Matthew Schnarr cited the resiliency shown by his team.

“It was outstanding,” said Schnarr. “We needed to win one of those and I am proud of our efforts.”

Danielle Kamps had three kills, one ace, seven blocks and 16 digs. Kelsey Kovar produced 12 kills, one ace and 14 digs.

Amye Pellow started her first career match and coach Schnarr was very pleased.

“"She did a tremendous job distributing and more importantly, playing under pressure,” said Schnarr.

The Mountaineers improved their record to 10-6

One day later in London, the women dropped to 10-7 on the season losing to Fanshawe 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18.

The Mohawk men’s volleyball team lost their third straight match, 26-24, 25-15, 25-15 to St. Clair on Feb. 9 in Windsor.

“The boys came out flying and we were with them the whole first set,” said Mohawk head coach Steve Stone.

Brandon Koklis led the offence with nine kills while Andrew Kong ran the attack and had 33 assists.

Mohawk’s curling teams almost made it past the preliminary stages of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association championships presented by belairdirect, in Sault Ste. Marie.

But in the end, they needed help and unfortunately did not get it.

The Mountaineer men had an up and down record of 3-3.

The rink, skipped by Jacob Delisle, was routed right out of the gate, 10-3 by the championship host Sault Cougars.

Undaunted, the Mountaineers bounced back and drubbed the St. Clair Saints 8-2, to square their record.

The Fleming Knights of Peterborough, edged Mohawk 5-4, but Delisle and company dumped the Humber Hawks 7-1.

The Mountaineers then improved to 3-2, shading the Niagara Knights 5-4. However, they fell back to 3-3, losing 6-4 to the Fanshawe Falcons.

The Mohawk women, skipped by Alexandria Nunes, had a rough opening game as well.

They were thumped 13-2 by Fanshawe in their opener.

In fact Mohawk lost their first three games, also bowing 5-2 to Niagara and 10-5 to Fleming.

But the Nunes foursome was not about to give up.

After pasting the St. Clair Saints 10-2, they whipped Humber 10-3.

With a 2-3 round robin record Mohawk needed Fleming to defeat the Humber team if they were to make the playoffs.

Unfortunately, it was not to be, as the Hawks scored two in the eighth end to defeat the Knights 8-6.

Fanshawe went on to win the men’s gold medal.

Niagara captured the women’s crown and Sault won the mixed title.