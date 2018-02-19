93rd Hamilton Indoor Games Thursday and Friday

The 93rd Hamilton Indoor Games take place this Thursday and Friday at FirstOntario Centre.
The games, presented by the 91st Highlanders Athletic Association, are the oldest indoor track and field competition in North America and attract athletes from schools across Hamilton and beyond.
Elementary students competed Thursday; high school students Friday. Competition both days starts at 9:30 a.m.
The public is admitted free; see 91track.ca.
