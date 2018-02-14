Cardinal Newman soccer players accept NCAA scholarships

Two Cardinal Newman soccer players are headed south to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
After stellar performances at both the high school and rep team levels, Brianna Mascia and Claudia D’Angelo have accepted scholarships to play at South Alabama and Seton Hall respectively.
As teammates at Cardinal Newman, the two players teamed up on countless goals, with D’Angelo, in her defensive midfield position, often delivering the perfect pass to Mascia. The teammates also played eight years of rep soccer together in Stoney Creek, winning provincial and national titles at the U14 level in 2014.
D’Angelo and Mascia have also played key roles on a successful Cardinal Newman team that has won provincial gold, silver and bronze medals over the last three seasons.
After playing the majority of her rep soccer career as a defender, Mascia made the switch to centre-forward after joining Burlington’s Ontario Youth Soccer League club last season.
She flourished in her new role, posting the second-most goals in the OYSL.
“I used to play defence, but I loved attacking,” said Mascia. “So when I went to Burlington, they wanted to put me in at centre-forward and I just adapted so quickly to it and I loved it.”
In her most recent club season, Mascia helped her U18 Burlington squad win an Ontario Cup title and an appearance at the national championships in New Brunswick. She also won the golden boot award as the top scorer at the national tournament.
“That was amazing. We made it so far,” said Mascia.
Mascia was also Cardinal Newman’s top scorer in high school play last season and won the team’s senior girls soccer player of the year award.
Mascia visited the South Alabama campus in Mobile last summer and was impressed by the coaches and facilities. South Alabama is a women’s soccer powerhouse in the Sun Belt Conference, with five consecutive conference titles.
Mascia’s a little nervous, but mostly excited by the chance to take her game to a higher level.
“I’m actually excited,” she said. “Because sometimes I feel there isn’t enough competition. It’s going to be awesome.”
Mascia hopes to crack the team’s starting lineup in her first year and continue her goal-scoring prowess.
“I want to continue scoring a lot of goals,” she said. “I want to show that I can make a big impact on the team.”
A multi-sport athlete, D’Angelo was named both junior and senior female athlete of the year during her time at Cardinal Newman. Along with multiple provincial medals with the school soccer team, D’Angelo last season helped Cardinal Newman’s senior girls basketball squad to its first Catholic city championship since 1985. The basketball team advanced to the provincial championships, winning silver.
When D’Angelo travels to New Jersey to play for the Seton Hall Pirates, familiar faces will surround her. Her Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club teammates Lauren DiPietro and Emma Ramsay accepted scholarship offers at the same school.
“It’s going to be comforting, knowing you have someone you know,” said D’Angelo.
D’Angelo has visited the South Orange, N.J. campus several times and loves the campus atmosphere. Seton Hall plays in the Big East Conference.
In her first season with the Pirates, she plans to work hard, putting in extra training time to earn her spot on the team.
“I’m always training extra hard and getting extra practices in,” said D’Angelo. “Because (the other players are) going to be almost four years older than me.”
D’Angelo will work to build her strength, conditioning and endurance in preparation for the faster-paced NCAA game.
Like Mascia, she can’t wait to get started. D’Angelo plans to arrive on campus in mid-July for a pre-season training camp.
“I’m excited to get down there and start training,” she said.
Cardinal Newman senior girls soccer coach Gerry Buordolone expects to hear a lot more about D’Angelo and Mascia once they advance to the NCAA level.
“They both have a passion for soccer and for sports,” he said. “And they’re great teammates as well.”
Two Cardinal Newman soccer players are headed south to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
After stellar performances at both the high school and rep team levels, Brianna Mascia and Claudia D’Angelo have accepted scholarships to play at South Alabama and Seton Hall respectively.
As teammates at Cardinal Newman, the two players teamed up on countless goals, with D’Angelo, in her defensive midfield position, often delivering the perfect pass to Mascia. The teammates also played eight years of rep soccer together in Stoney Creek, winning provincial and national titles at the U14 level in 2014.
D’Angelo and Mascia have also played key roles on a successful Cardinal Newman team that has won provincial gold, silver and bronze medals over the last three seasons.
After playing the majority of her rep soccer career as a defender, Mascia made the switch to centre-forward after joining Burlington’s Ontario Youth Soccer League club last season.
She flourished in her new role, posting the second-most goals in the OYSL.
“I used to play defence, but I loved attacking,” said Mascia. “So when I went to Burlington, they wanted to put me in at centre-forward and I just adapted so quickly to it and I loved it.”
In her most recent club season, Mascia helped her U18 Burlington squad win an Ontario Cup title and an appearance at the national championships in New Brunswick. She also won the golden boot award as the top scorer at the national tournament.
“That was amazing. We made it so far,” said Mascia.
Mascia was also Cardinal Newman’s top scorer in high school play last season and won the team’s senior girls soccer player of the year award.
Mascia visited the South Alabama campus in Mobile last summer and was impressed by the coaches and facilities. South Alabama is a women’s soccer powerhouse in the Sun Belt Conference, with five consecutive conference titles.
Mascia’s a little nervous, but mostly excited by the chance to take her game to a higher level.
“I’m actually excited,” she said. “Because sometimes I feel there isn’t enough competition. It’s going to be awesome.”
Mascia hopes to crack the team’s starting lineup in her first year and continue her goal-scoring prowess.
“I want to continue scoring a lot of goals,” she said. “I want to show that I can make a big impact on the team.”
A multi-sport athlete, D’Angelo was named both junior and senior female athlete of the year during her time at Cardinal Newman. Along with multiple provincial medals with the school soccer team, D’Angelo last season helped Cardinal Newman’s senior girls basketball squad to its first Catholic city championship since 1985. The basketball team advanced to the provincial championships, winning silver.
When D’Angelo travels to New Jersey to play for the Seton Hall Pirates, familiar faces will surround her. Her Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club teammates Lauren DiPietro and Emma Ramsay accepted scholarship offers at the same school.
“It’s going to be comforting, knowing you have someone you know,” said D’Angelo.
D’Angelo has visited the South Orange, N.J. campus several times and loves the campus atmosphere. Seton Hall plays in the Big East Conference.
In her first season with the Pirates, she plans to work hard, putting in extra training time to earn her spot on the team.
“I’m always training extra hard and getting extra practices in,” said D’Angelo. “Because (the other players are) going to be almost four years older than me.”
D’Angelo will work to build her strength, conditioning and endurance in preparation for the faster-paced NCAA game.
Like Mascia, she can’t wait to get started. D’Angelo plans to arrive on campus in mid-July for a pre-season training camp.
“I’m excited to get down there and start training,” she said.
Cardinal Newman senior girls soccer coach Gerry Buordolone expects to hear a lot more about D’Angelo and Mascia once they advance to the NCAA level.
“They both have a passion for soccer and for sports,” he said. “And they’re great teammates as well.”
Two Cardinal Newman soccer players are headed south to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.
After stellar performances at both the high school and rep team levels, Brianna Mascia and Claudia D’Angelo have accepted scholarships to play at South Alabama and Seton Hall respectively.
As teammates at Cardinal Newman, the two players teamed up on countless goals, with D’Angelo, in her defensive midfield position, often delivering the perfect pass to Mascia. The teammates also played eight years of rep soccer together in Stoney Creek, winning provincial and national titles at the U14 level in 2014.
D’Angelo and Mascia have also played key roles on a successful Cardinal Newman team that has won provincial gold, silver and bronze medals over the last three seasons.
After playing the majority of her rep soccer career as a defender, Mascia made the switch to centre-forward after joining Burlington’s Ontario Youth Soccer League club last season.
She flourished in her new role, posting the second-most goals in the OYSL.
“I used to play defence, but I loved attacking,” said Mascia. “So when I went to Burlington, they wanted to put me in at centre-forward and I just adapted so quickly to it and I loved it.”
In her most recent club season, Mascia helped her U18 Burlington squad win an Ontario Cup title and an appearance at the national championships in New Brunswick. She also won the golden boot award as the top scorer at the national tournament.
“That was amazing. We made it so far,” said Mascia.
Mascia was also Cardinal Newman’s top scorer in high school play last season and won the team’s senior girls soccer player of the year award.
Mascia visited the South Alabama campus in Mobile last summer and was impressed by the coaches and facilities. South Alabama is a women’s soccer powerhouse in the Sun Belt Conference, with five consecutive conference titles.
Mascia’s a little nervous, but mostly excited by the chance to take her game to a higher level.
“I’m actually excited,” she said. “Because sometimes I feel there isn’t enough competition. It’s going to be awesome.”
Mascia hopes to crack the team’s starting lineup in her first year and continue her goal-scoring prowess.
“I want to continue scoring a lot of goals,” she said. “I want to show that I can make a big impact on the team.”
A multi-sport athlete, D’Angelo was named both junior and senior female athlete of the year during her time at Cardinal Newman. Along with multiple provincial medals with the school soccer team, D’Angelo last season helped Cardinal Newman’s senior girls basketball squad to its first Catholic city championship since 1985. The basketball team advanced to the provincial championships, winning silver.
When D’Angelo travels to New Jersey to play for the Seton Hall Pirates, familiar faces will surround her. Her Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club teammates Lauren DiPietro and Emma Ramsay accepted scholarship offers at the same school.
“It’s going to be comforting, knowing you have someone you know,” said D’Angelo.
D’Angelo has visited the South Orange, N.J. campus several times and loves the campus atmosphere. Seton Hall plays in the Big East Conference.
In her first season with the Pirates, she plans to work hard, putting in extra training time to earn her spot on the team.
“I’m always training extra hard and getting extra practices in,” said D’Angelo. “Because (the other players are) going to be almost four years older than me.”
D’Angelo will work to build her strength, conditioning and endurance in preparation for the faster-paced NCAA game.
Like Mascia, she can’t wait to get started. D’Angelo plans to arrive on campus in mid-July for a pre-season training camp.
“I’m excited to get down there and start training,” she said.
Cardinal Newman senior girls soccer coach Gerry Buordolone expects to hear a lot more about D’Angelo and Mascia once they advance to the NCAA level.
“They both have a passion for soccer and for sports,” he said. “And they’re great teammates as well.”