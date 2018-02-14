Cardinal Newman soccer players accept NCAA scholarships

Mascia visited the South Alabama campus in Mobile last summer and was impressed by the coaches and facilities. South Alabama is a women’s soccer powerhouse in the Sun Belt Conference, with five consecutive conference titles.

Mascia’s a little nervous, but mostly excited by the chance to take her game to a higher level.

“I’m actually excited,” she said. “Because sometimes I feel there isn’t enough competition. It’s going to be awesome.”

Mascia hopes to crack the team’s starting lineup in her first year and continue her goal-scoring prowess.

“I want to continue scoring a lot of goals,” she said. “I want to show that I can make a big impact on the team.”

A multi-sport athlete, D’Angelo was named both junior and senior female athlete of the year during her time at Cardinal Newman. Along with multiple provincial medals with the school soccer team, D’Angelo last season helped Cardinal Newman’s senior girls basketball squad to its first Catholic city championship since 1985. The basketball team advanced to the provincial championships, winning silver.

When D’Angelo travels to New Jersey to play for the Seton Hall Pirates, familiar faces will surround her. Her Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club teammates Lauren DiPietro and Emma Ramsay accepted scholarship offers at the same school.

“It’s going to be comforting, knowing you have someone you know,” said D’Angelo.

D’Angelo has visited the South Orange, N.J. campus several times and loves the campus atmosphere. Seton Hall plays in the Big East Conference.

In her first season with the Pirates, she plans to work hard, putting in extra training time to earn her spot on the team.

“I’m always training extra hard and getting extra practices in,” said D’Angelo. “Because (the other players are) going to be almost four years older than me.”

D’Angelo will work to build her strength, conditioning and endurance in preparation for the faster-paced NCAA game.

Like Mascia, she can’t wait to get started. D’Angelo plans to arrive on campus in mid-July for a pre-season training camp.

“I’m excited to get down there and start training,” she said.

Cardinal Newman senior girls soccer coach Gerry Buordolone expects to hear a lot more about D’Angelo and Mascia once they advance to the NCAA level.

“They both have a passion for soccer and for sports,” he said. “And they’re great teammates as well.”

