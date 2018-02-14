Dundas Blues bring even playoff series home Thursday

Both the Dundas Blues and Hagersville Hawks look to take a stranglehold on their best-of-seven first round playoff series in Dundas’ Westoby Ice Surface on Olympic Drive, Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., after the Blues tied the back-and-forth series at two games each on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Dundas grabbed the lead early and never gave it up, with three unanswered goals in the first period, and two more in the second — before Hagersville found the net with less than three minutes in the middle frame.
Both teams were held off the scoreboard through the third period. Dundas goalie Jake Flemming stopped a total of 37 shots for the win.
Dundas goals were scored by Drew Mullett, Scott McLaren, Brandan Waterhouse, Jordie Morgan and Evan Ilkos.
Heading into game five, Carter Franks was leading Dundas in scoring with a goal and five assists for six points in four games. Chris Cudek had two goals and two assists for four points and Ben Sheppard had four assists. Forwards McLaren, Morgan, Ilkos and Waterhouse each had two goals.
Neither team has won back-to-back games yet. Hagersville opened the series with a 3-0 win, then Dundas took game two 7-6. Hagersville won 5-1 on Monday, Feb. 12, and Dundas returned the favour Tuesday.
After Thursday’s fifth game, the series returns to Hagersville for game six on Saturday, Feb. 17. Game seven, if necessary, is scheduled for Dundas on Family Day afternoon, Monday Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.
