Dundas Blues bring even playoff series home Thursday

Both the Dundas Blues and Hagersville Hawks look to take a stranglehold on their best-of-seven first round playoff series in Dundas’ Westoby Ice Surface on Olympic Drive, Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., after the Blues tied the back-and-forth series at two games each on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Dundas grabbed the lead early and never gave it up, with three unanswered goals in the first period, and two more in the second — before Hagersville found the net with less than three minutes in the middle frame.

Both teams were held off the scoreboard through the third period. Dundas goalie Jake Flemming stopped a total of 37 shots for the win.

Dundas goals were scored by Drew Mullett, Scott McLaren, Brandan Waterhouse, Jordie Morgan and Evan Ilkos.