Stoney Creek Generals meet Whitby Dunlops with first place on the line in Allan Cup Hockey

It will be a showdown for first place in Allan Cup Hockey when the Stoney Creek Generals meet the Whitby Dunlops on Family Day Monday.

The Senior AAA Generals play their traditional Family Day matinee game against Whitby Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m. at Gateway Ice Centre.

Stoney Creek (13-6-2) will be looking to hang on to top spot in the league, with Whitby (14-6) just two points behind.

The same two teams met in last year's Family Day encounter, with the Generals grabbing a 6-4 win.