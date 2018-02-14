Hamilton’s St. Thomas More Knights defeats Bishop Tonnos basketball

The St. Thomas More Knights have a secret weapon for the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic high school basketball playoffs.

His name is Isaiah Parkinson.

Although he appeared in only three of More’s 12 regular-season games, Parkinson performed a key role in the team’s 67-42 playoff victory over the visiting Bishop Tonnos Titans.

The Grade 12 guard tossed in 15 points and contributed to an all-around solid defensive effort by the Knights.

We’ve got a young group and I’m proud of them.

Coach Luc Didomede

“(Parkinson) brings an element of toughness and scoring, for sure,” More coach Mark Moretuzzo said of Parkinson. “He definitely helps us become a better team.”

Fifth-place Tonnos (3-9) got off to a fast start against fourth-place More (8-4), scoring the game’s first eight points before the Knights called for a time out to regroup.

“We never worry about our offence,” Moretuzzo said of the sluggish start. “It was our defence.”

More trailed 16-15 at the end of the first quarter but rallied to lead 38-25 at the half and 60-33 at three quarters.

The top scorer for the Knights was Efosa Omorogbe. He scored 15 points, while Diar Alkady tossed in 14 and Daren Clarke had nine.

For Tonnos, Brandon Bernardo netted 16 points. Liam Craven chipped in with nine and Nick Passaretti added eight.