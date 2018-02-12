Saltfleet Storm senior boys basketball squad comes up short at Teachers Life Silver Fox

The Saltfleet Storm senior boys basketball squad came up short at the 47th Teachers Life Silver Fox Invitational tournament.

Saltfleet finished eighth with a 1-3 record at the invitational, which featured 16 of the top teams from across Ontario and ran Feb. 9 and 10 at both Saltfleet District High School and Glendale Secondary School. St. Francis Xavier of Mississauga took home top honours.

Storm head coach Matt Mcilhopf says his squad “underperformed” at the tournament.

“I’m not trying to make any excuses, but we were running on fumes all weekend,” he said. “We ended up playing 10 games in eight days and this was too much for the kids to perform at peak level.”

Saltfleet – the only Stoney Creek squad at the invitational – lost to St. Jean de Brebeuf 63-49 in its last game of the tournament on Feb. 10.

The Storm also lost to Glenview Park from Cambridge 63-60 and Eastwood CI of Kitchener 91-69 during the invitational after beating Corpus Christi from Burlington 65-63 in their first game of the tournament on Feb. 9.

Mcilhopf said his squad is looking to build off its experience at the event going into the city public high school Division 1 quarter-finals this week.

“We learned that when we are at our best, we are making the best possible basketball play we can on the offensive end, which means making the extra pass to someone who is open instead of forcing it,” he said, adding playing unselfish basketball also will be key moving forward. “We also learned when our defensive mindset is on point and we are active with our feet and hands, we can turn the ball over, which can help lead to quick fast break buckets at the other end.”

To follow Saltfleet’s quest in the playoffs, visit hwdsb.on.ca/athletics.



