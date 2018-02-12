Marauder volleyball teams still atop standings

The McMaster volleyball teams moved closer to clinching first place in their respective divisions.
The Mac women swept a pair of matches from Nipissing (25-17, 26-24, 25-11) and York (25-18, 25-22, 25-16) and need to win one of their last two matches versus Western and Trent to take top spot in the OUA West.
The Marauder men also beat Nipissing 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 30-28) and York 3-1 (25-17, 16-25, 28-26, 25-22) and likewise need to beat either Western or Trent to wrap up first-place in the division.
The women's basketball team beat Western 66-44 for its 12th straight win, and is tied with Windsor for first in the OUA West with two games to play.
The Marauder men beat Western 94-82 for their sixth win in their last seven games, and are now fifth in the OUA West.
The Marauder basketball teams wrap up the OUA schedule with home games versus Algoma University on Feb. 16 and 17, with game times of 6 and 8 p.m. in the Burridge Gym.
