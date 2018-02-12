Marauder volleyball teams still atop standings

The McMaster volleyball teams moved closer to clinching first place in their respective divisions.

The Mac women swept a pair of matches from Nipissing (25-17, 26-24, 25-11) and York (25-18, 25-22, 25-16) and need to win one of their last two matches versus Western and Trent to take top spot in the OUA West.

The Marauder men also beat Nipissing 3-1 (25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 30-28) and York 3-1 (25-17, 16-25, 28-26, 25-22) and likewise need to beat either Western or Trent to wrap up first-place in the division.

The women's basketball team beat Western 66-44 for its 12th straight win, and is tied with Windsor for first in the OUA West with two games to play.