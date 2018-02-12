Dundas Real McCoys hope to rebound on Haydar MS Night

Dundas Real McCoys once again tried a late game rally, but it fell short as the Hamilton Steelhawks edged Dundas 6-5 in Allan Cup Hockey action last Saturday at Hamilton’s Dave Andreychuk Arena.

The result was typical of the way things have gone this season for the McCoys, however, the club is hoping for better results this weekend. Friday night (Feb. 16) is Darren Haydar Multiple Sclerosis Awareness and Rygiel Supports for Community Living Night.

On Friday, the McCoys will take on the Stoney Creek Generals at 8 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena. A portion of all tickets sold to the game will go to both the Hamilton-Halton Chapter of the MS Society and to Rygiel Supports for Community Living.

“I think the definition of insanity is repeating the same things over and over, and expecting a different result,” said Dundas president and general manager Don Robertson.

“Well, we did it again in Hamilton last Saturday. We fell way behind, and then tried to catch up, and came up short again. We’ll get it stopped this weekend.

Two positives did come out of Friday’s game — Phil Brewer with his one assist maintained his hold on the ACH scoring lead with 38 points (21 goals and 17 assists). Teammate Brad Bonello with a goal moved into second place in scoring with 35 points (14 goals and 21 assists).

In addition, the McCoys have added two more players with solid credentials to their roster.

“We’ve used the final two player cards to sign two former National Hockey League players Chris Minard, whose brother, Mike played with us, and Matt Corrente,” said Robertson.

Corrente was a first-round pick with the New Jersey Devils. Minard is a six-foot, one-inch centre.

In addition to Phil Brewer and Bonello, the McCoys received two goals and an assist from Dan Lapointe, plus a goal and an assist each from Matt Foy and Haydar. Tyler Turcotte set up two of the Dundas goals.