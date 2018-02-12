Dundas Blues playoff series returns to Valley Town for game three Monday night

Dundas Blues Junior Hockey Club tied its first round playoff series against Hagersville Hawks Saturday, Feb. 10 at one win apiece with a 7-6 overtime victory.

The deadlocked teams meet at Dundas’ Westoby Ice Surface on Olympic Drive Monday Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. for game three.

The Hawks opened the best-of-seven series with a 3-0 win on Thursday, in Dundas. The Blues responded with the overtime win in Hagersville two nights later.

Evan Ilkos scored the winner for Dundas seven minutes into overtime.

The Blues came back from a 3-0 deficit, as the Hawks took an early stranglehold within the first seven minutes. Brendan Waterhouse, Carter Franks and Chris Cudek all scored to tie the game by the midway point of the second period.

From there, the two teams exchanged goals, with Scott McLaren, Cudek and Ray Thompson responding for Dundas.

Thompson tied the game with eight second left, assisted by Cudek and Franks, after Dundas pulled the goalie for an extra skater.

Jake Flemming started the game in net for Dundas, then Carson Tyler came in to relieve him and stopped 27 of 30 shots.

The series was scheduled to continue with game three on Monday, Feb. 12 in Dundas at 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 13 in Hagersville; Thursday Feb. 15 in Dundas; Saturday, Feb. 17 in Hagersville and Monday, Feb. 19 in Dundas.



