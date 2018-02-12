Mohawk men’s basketball team on a run

The Mohawk men’s basketball team had a terrific week.

First they ended a four-game slide with a 101-68 victory over Conestoga. Braedon Lenters had 19 points. Then Rommel Calura and Lamar Barr each scored 21 in a huge 91-84 decision over Sheridan. Barr also had 14 rebounds.

The Mountaineers improved to 9-9, while the Bruins fell to 13-4.

The women ended a two-game skid beating Conestoga 78-47 as Shanien O’Neill scored 13 points. They followed up with a 75-56 win over Sheridan. Jasmina Kucic had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the 15-3 Mountaineers.

The women’s volleyball side rallied from a 10-4 deficit in the fifth and deciding set for a stunning 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 9-25,15-13 win over St. Clair. Kelsey Kovar had 12 kills.

But then Mohawk took it on the chin the next day at Fanshawe. The Falcons won 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18. Danielle Kamps got 16 kills for the 10-7 Mountaineers.

The Mohawk men’s volleyball team lost their third straight match, 26-24, 25-15, 25-15 to St. Clair. Brandon Koklis had nine kills.

The Mountaineers then bowed 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 to the Fanshawe Falcons, who upped their record to 17-0. Mohawk fell to 6-11.

The Mohawk curling teams just missed making it to the playoffs at the OCAA championships in Sault Ste. Marie. The men, skipped by Jacob Delisle finished at 3-3 and the women, led by Alexandria Nunes, were 2-3. Mohawk vice Hanna Hack was named an OCAA championship women’s first team all-star.



