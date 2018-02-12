Dundas’ Alec Purnell earns Raymond G. Lewis Sports/Leadership scholarship

Alec Purnell received the Raymond G. Lewis sports/leadership scholarship at the 22nd Reverend John C. Holland awards banquet.

The awards were established to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the African Canadian community, and recognize social, economic and cultural contributions to the City of Hamilton.

Purnell is a track-and-field leader who has won top honours at various levels of competition. The five-time OFSAA medallist trained at the Hamilton Olympic Club, where Ray Lewis was once a member.

Dundas Valley Secondary School’s Purnell has also maintained honours throughout high school and is the athlete representative of his club. His volunteerism includes working with Senequip, an organization that helps youth in Senegal.