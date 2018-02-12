Ancaster Avalanche goalie tandem two of best in the league

A good goaltender can make a good coach look great. As the saying in hockey goes, “Show me a good goalie, and I’ll show you a good coach.”

In the case of Ancaster Avalanche coach Ken Peroff, he has had two good puckstoppers to lean on all season — Ryan Dugas and Tanner Sheppard.

Sheppard, in his first full game after almost three weeks recovering from injury, backstopped the Avalanche (34-10-2) to a 5-1 win on Sunday over the Pelham Panthers (15-26-4), stopping 21 of 22 shots.

Dugas, taking advantage of more playing time while Sheppard was sidelined, was named the GOJHL’s Goaltender of the Month for January after capping the month with back-to-back shutouts and surrendering just eight goals during a six-game stretch.

Dugas earned two more wins last week, a 4-3 overtime win over the Fort Erie Meteors on Thursday and a 7-2 win in a return match with Fort Erie on Saturday.

“Goaltending on any hockey club is so important,” Peroff said following Sunday’s win over Pelham. “It allows our team the peace of mind to go out and play the game properly, knowing that we have Dugs and Shep to cover up any mistakes. With how many tight games we’ve been in this year, they’ve both been so important to the overall team success.

“What I also like about them is how they do a great job of pushing each other. They’re both very competitive kids.”

Dugas, 16, a fourth-round pick of the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs, has a 19-8-1 record with a .929 save percentage that is second in the GOJHL and a 2.07 goals-against average that is fifth. He also has three shutouts.

Sheppard, 17, drafted by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the seventh round in 2016, has a 15-3-0 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and .902 save percentage that puts him among the league’s top 15 in both categories.

“I wouldn’t trade our tandem for any other in the Golden Horseshoe,” Peroff said. “Some teams have some very good netminders, but I think we have the strongest pairing in the league, not to mention one of the youngest.”