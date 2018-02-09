Orchard Park Patriots junior boys basketball squad enjoying success

The Orchard Park Patriots junior boys basketball squad is all smiles going into the city public high school Division 1 playoffs.

“The team is feeling great about its successes,” head coach Milan Narancic said on Feb. 8. “I’m very pleased about how the team is coming together as a group.”

Orchard Park recently earned the John Dakin and Pat Woodburn Classic championship, beating A.N. Myer from Niagara Falls 52-49 in the tournament final on Feb. 3 at Governor Simcoe Secondary School in St. Catharines.

The Patriots garnered their place in the championship against A.N. Myer – one of the top teams in the region – after also defeating Holy Cross, Governor Simcoe and a team from Windsor.

Narancic said the players’ confidence in each other along with their ability to block out crowd noise and execute plays down the stretch were the keys to the squad’s final victory and capped off an “exceptional showing” throughout the tournament.

“The team played fantastic defence and was unselfish on the offensive end of the court,” he said, adding the players also adapted to unique situations on the court. “Each game, we found a different way to win – whether it was mixing up our defensive fronts or drawing up new plays to gain momentum.”

Orchard Park – which also netted the HC Jami Invitational tournament crown in January at Holy Cross Secondary School in St. Catharines – finished second in the Hamilton-Wentworth Interscholastic Athletic Council’s east division and fourth overall this season.

Narancic said though he would describe the Patriots’ league regular season as “inconsistent” overall – with games featuring great defensive and offensive efforts and others involving excessive defensive lapses and turnovers – he’s very happy with the learning that has taken place this year.

“There are players that have elevated their play and have accepted roles in order to make the team successful,” he said. “For a junior athlete to make such a sacrifice is unique and a pleasure to watch.”

Orchard Park is sporting a 6-4 record going into its league quarter-final game against the Westdale Warriors on Feb. 14 after losing its last regular season match against the Ancaster Royals 63-46 on Feb. 8.