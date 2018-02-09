Hamilton Wentworth 55+ Games just around the corner

Hamilton/Wentworth District 22 is hosting 55+ (senior) games, starting with swimming on April 11 at the Brewster pool and ending with lawn bowling on May 31 at the Ancaster Lawn Bowling Club.

The organizing committee is offering a wide range of activities — card games like bridge, cribbage and euchre, darts, snooker, carpet bowling, five-pin bowling, tennis, golf, cycling, shuffleboard, pickleball, walking, running.

Cycling, swimming and walking offer prediction events — designed to level the playing field. The winner is the person who comes closest to his or her predicted times. Participants compete according to age groups of 55-64, 65-74 and 75-plus.

Local seniors are invited to challenge themselves, stay active, make new friends, socialize and have fun. Schedules and registration forms are available at all senior centers, recreation centers and pools.