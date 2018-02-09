12 Mountain Volleyball apprentice coaches attend gala dinner

Twelve apprentices enrolled in the Mountain Volleyball Coaching Certification Program were among 200 young people selected to participate in the Coaching Association of Ontario’s Changing the Game, Changing the Conversation.

The special project is aimed at developing female coaches in the province.

Apprentice coaches Meira and Jaiya Morphet of Ancaster and Coaching Association of Ontario mentor coach Meagan Nederveen of Dundas recently attended a gala coaching association dinner in Toronto. It featured guest speaker Dianne Matheson, two-time Olympic soccer bronze medallist, and Ontario’s lieutenant-governor, Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

Other Mountain Volleyball Coaching Certification Program and Changing the Game, Changing the Conversation program apprentice coaches include Abbey Alliston, Grace Laurat, Rachel Vanderwal and Rae Delsey from Ancaster, Emily Blondin and Meagan Boatsmith from Dundas, Alexie Chevrier of Hannon and Hamiltonians Shaelyn Francis, Logan Garvey and Taylor Morrison.