Dundas Dynamo under-11 team hauls home gold from Barrie

The Dundas Dynamo under-11 boys basketball team recently headed to Barrie and played some of its finest basketball of the season.

In their first game against the Barrie Royals, Tyrus Maga dominated with 15 points while Lukas Dejeto dazzled with hustle and smart offensive plays.

In the second game, Marcus Vrkljan got the team on the board and racked up the score, while Luke Maga was on fire, making multiple three-point shots against the Orillia Lakers. Connor Farnand and Jason MacNeil kept the heat on with strong defensive effort.

Players finished their first day by taking on the Orangeville Hawks. Eli Belmore dug in with strong defence, and Cameron Slemko and Neza Sefuku worked hard at both ends of the court.