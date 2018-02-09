Dundas Valley Gryphons senior boys basketball team falls short under boards after forcing overtime

Dundas Valley Gryphons senior boys basketball team battled back from an 11-point deficit to force overtime against a bigger Sir John A. Macdonald squad in the downtown school's boisterous home gym, but fell short under the boards for a 76-73 loss in the team's final regular season game.

The Gryphons kept coming back, despite Macdonald's size and dominance on rebounds, but weren't able to seal the deal.

"We didn't rebound well enough to win," said head coach Dan Meyer. "I was proud of the effort. Sometimes, with kids, they fall behind and they have to decide if they're in or they're out. They decided they were in."

Early in the second quarter, Macdonald built a 16-5 lead.

Dundas Valley's Gabriel Milliken, on his way to racking up 26 points, hit three straight baskets, including two three-pointers to bring Dundas Valley within three points.

The Gryphons entered halftime down by four. Meyer brought his team onto the court for some extra instruction under the boards.

"Rebounding is like any other skill. It involves a lot of awareness. When the ball goes up, what do you do? If you're half a second late, you're out of position," he said.

Meyer said he discussed with players what they were dealing with — how to defend Macdonald's big forwards — then be confident enough to drop back and fight for rebounds against the taller opponents.

"It's tough, and we haven't really practised it," Meyer said, adding the team hasn't had a consistent starting lineup all season, due to illness and injuries, and everyone has been called on to play roles they hadn't planned.

Leaving the man they were guarding to fight for a rebound was not an easy proposition, and being just half a second late when they were already undersized compared to the opposition, left the Gryphons in a tougher position.