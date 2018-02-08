Off to the NCAA: Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club hosts send off for 15 hopefuls

For many youth soccer clubs, seeing one or two players accept scholarships to play in the National Collegiate Athletic Association is a noteworthy achievement.

So when you consider what the Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club has accomplished, the results are nothing short of astounding.

On Feb. 7, 15 players from the club’s U18 girls program signed their national letters of intent to compete in the NCAA this fall.

For Emma Ramsay, Claudia D’Angelo and Lauren DiPietro, a transition to the NCAA will include a certain level of familiarity. All three players are slated to attend Seton Hall University.

“It’s going to be great,” said D’Angelo, a defensive midfielder. “We’re all comfortable with each other and it’s good to have some people that you know.”

Ramsay is also looking forward to playing with some familiar faces, even as an NCAA freshman.

“We have really good chemistry on the field already,” said Ramsay, an attacking midfielder. “So when we committed together, I was really excited. Because it’s really rare that even one teammate goes to same the school with you. So having two more come with me was just amazing.”

Ramsay credits the team’s coaches, Paul Giannini, Fran Font and Rob Oddi, for giving players the tools to succeed at a high level.

“It’s the best coaching,” she said. “These coaches have definitely impacted me the most out of any of the coaches I’ve ever had.”

Another group of three players — Tanja Vucenovic, Kai Sugiyama and Victoria Kyriakopoulous — will stay relatively close to home while playing for the Western Michigan Broncos.