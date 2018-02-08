Dundas Real McCoys see dramatic decline in attendance

Dundas Real McCoys general manager Don Robertson is disappointed by the hockey club’s attendance decline following the temporary move from Dundas’ J.L. Grightmire Arena to Waterdown’s Harry Howell Arena.

Robertson noted the decline not only lowers support for the team, but negatively impacts charitable donations the club provides to local organizations from ticket revenue.

“We knew it wouldn’t be what it was, but it’s down really dramatically,” Robertson said. “We kind of think we’re being punished for the move…like it’s a choice.

"It’s not a complaint, it’s an observation.”

He said the only option this season, with Grightmire shut down for renovations and an addition, was to move to the Waterdown facility or risk everything by ceasing operations for a year.

“Once you shut down, it’s hard to re-start. Losing a season can be fatal,” Robertson said.

He said the temporary home is only an eight minute drive from downtown Dundas and offers much more parking than available close to Grightmire.

On top of that, he said the team is an entertaining one. Battling for playoff position, the McCoy’s line-up features the league’s leading scorer in Phil Brewer and Brad Bonello, who was tied for second in league scoring with 34 points.

He said city staff at the arena, and team sponsors, have been very supportive during the season away from home.

Dundas has two regular season home games remaining at Harry Howell – Friday, Feb. 16 and Friday, Feb. 23. The Feb. 16 match against Stoney Creek is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness night. Portions of ticket sales will support both the MS Society of Canada and Rygiel Supports for Community Living.