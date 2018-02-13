STM girls hockey team has unfinished business

For the St. Thomas More Knights girls’ hockey team, anything short of a Hamilton Catholic high school league championship this season would be a disappointment.

“I think we want it so much more this year because of the outcome we had last year,” said team captain and forward Madison Mancini.

The More squad went unbeaten during the regular season last year only to lose 2-1 in the championship to the Bishop Tonnos Titans, who scored the winning goal in the final second of the third period.

Heading into the final week of regular season action, the Knights were 7-1-1 with their only loss a 3-2 decision to Cardinal Newman on Feb. 5. It was their first game after the two-week exam break.