STM girls hockey team has unfinished business

For the St. Thomas More Knights girls’ hockey team, anything short of a Hamilton Catholic high school league championship this season would be a disappointment.
“I think we want it so much more this year because of the outcome we had last year,” said team captain and forward Madison Mancini.
The More squad went unbeaten during the regular season last year only to lose 2-1 in the championship to the Bishop Tonnos Titans, who scored the winning goal in the final second of the third period.
Heading into the final week of regular season action, the Knights were 7-1-1 with their only loss a 3-2 decision to Cardinal Newman on Feb. 5. It was their first game after the two-week exam break.
More is assured a first-place finish and a bye through the first round of the playoffs, which begin on Feb. 20.
The second-place team also gets a bye; the championship game is Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Dave Andreychuk-Mountain Arena.
Mancini, a Grade 12 student who plays AA midget rep hockey with the Flamborough Falcons, said the Knights like to employ a high-tempo attack offence.
“We forecheck hard,” said Mancini, who netted a hat trick in a comeback 4-2 win over Bishop Ryan prior to the exam break. “We like to keep the pressure on.”
The Knights have a big enough and talented enough roster that enables them to ice four lines, which has paid off late in games.
“We definitely have more energy than the other teams by the end of the third period by running four lines,” Mancini said.
The Knights’ defence is anchored by Grade 12 student and assistant captain Erin Mitchell.
“It feels good to see the team improve,” said Mitchell, who added the players are a closer unit than they were last season.
“Everybody has a connection this year and everybody works hard in practices and games.”
Mitchell also plays midget AA rep hockey for the Ancaster Avalanche.
Knights’ head coach Trevor Young said most of his troops play or have played rep hockey, which means they are on the ice five or six times a week. That experience and the luxury of being able to roll four lines — with little drop-off in ability between the first and fourth line — has made the team a championship contender.
Seventeen players are back from last season and Young noted they haven’t forgotten the heartbreaking loss to BT.
“One of our mottos this year is ‘Every second counts,’ ” he said. “We can’t take a second off; we’ve got to play to the whistle — that’s what cost us last year.”
While the Knights are playing well, Young said he’s concerned about some of the slow starts the team has had this season.
“We’ve had to come back more than I’d like,” said Young.
Mancini attributes the sluggish first-period play to the occasional lack of focus in the dressing room prior to the games.
