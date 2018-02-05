Sheridan volleyballers come back to beat Mohawk College

Neil Santos had 16 points, but the Mountaineers saw their record fall to 7-9.

Two time OCAA athlete-of-the-year Ceejay Nofuente scored 23 points to lead Humber to their 15th straight victory, 87-72 over Mohawk, in women's basketball.

Hunter Johns had 26 points for the Mountaineers who lost their second straight, to fall to 13-3.

Mohawk failed to secure a spot in the OCAA badminton championships after the West Regionals.

In men's singles, Vasu Narula came fourth, losing the bronze medal game, after finishing third in his pool.

Terrill Tang finished in the top six in the playoffs, after placing third in his pool with a record of 4-2.

In women's singles, Lia Moon was sixth in her pool and Tara Pyrsiehbazi was sixth in her group.

In men's doubles, Jason Vu and Yejoon Kim wound up fourth after going 3-3.

Also finishing fourth at 3-3 was the women's tandem of Cassy Wilkinson and Rany Norng.

In mixed doubles, Kevin Huynh and Jennifer Co were 2-2 to place fifth.