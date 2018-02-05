Dundas Real McCoys fall to Brantford Blast

Dundas Real McCoys tried for a new look, but dug themselves into a deep hole in the process in the first period at the Brantford Civic Centre last Friday.

The McCoys rebounded with a solid effort in the final 40 minutes, and almost got out of the hole they dug in their Allan Cup Hockey match with the Blast. Unfortunately, Brantford won 9-7.

Dundas outscored the Blast 3-1 in the second period and 4-1 in the final 20 minutes.

“We wanted to let (Anthony) Marshall start against the Blast,” said McCoys president and general manager Don Robertson. “A combination of us starting out flat, and them coming at us hard in a must-win type of game for them, plus Marshall showing some rust after a long layoff, put us in a very deep hole.

“That said, we played great in the last periods, but that hole was just too deep.”

Friday night (Feb. 9) the McCoys travel play the Steelhawks at 7:30 p.m. at Hamilton’s Dave Andreychuk Mountain Arena.

The McCoys next home game will be Friday, Feb. 16 when they take on the Stoney Creek Generals at 8 p.m. at Harry Howell Arena.

That night, the McCoys will be assisting two charities — the Rygiel Supports for Community Living, and Multiple Sclerosis Awareness. A portion of all tickets sold to the game will go to the two organizations.

Forward Darren Haydar of the McCoys not only is a strong supporter of the MS Society, he also suffers from the disease. A grand prize draw for a private suite for eight people at a Toronto Raptors basketball game will take place.

A couple of bright spots to last Friday’s loss to Brantford was that Phil Brewer took over the ACH scoring race lead and teammate Brad Bonello now holds down third spot. In Brantford, both Brewer and Bonello connected for two goals and two assists. Brewer leads with 37 points while Bonello has 34 points.