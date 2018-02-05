Newman Youth Basketball atom boys win two tournaments

The Newman Youth Basketball atom boys rep team recently won both the Brantford Paul Mitchell Invitational tournament (defeating Waterloo, Oakville, St. Catharines, East York and then Burlington in the final) and also the OBL Flight title.
The team wishes to thank its local sponsors Marel Real Estate and Gain Restoration.
