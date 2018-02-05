Lincoln Crush looking for box lacrosse players

The Lincoln Minor Lacrosse Association is looking for box lacrosse players for the upcoming season.
All new signups must provide a copy of their birth certificate.
In-person registration will be held Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Peach King Centre, 162 Livingston Ave., Grimsby.
Visit lincolncrushlacrosse.com for more information.
