Lincoln Crush looking for box lacrosse players

Sports 01:39 PM Stoney Creek News

The Lincoln Minor Lacrosse Association is looking for box lacrosse players for the upcoming season.

All new signups must provide a copy of their birth certificate.

In-person registration will be held Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Peach King Centre, 162 Livingston Ave., Grimsby.

Visit lincolncrushlacrosse.com for more information.

