MCMASTER SPORTS REPORT: Marauder women win 10th in a row

The McMaster basketball teams made the journey last weekend to chilly Thunder Bay to face the Lakehead Thunderwolves in key OUA games.

The Marauder women ran their current winning streak to 10 games by beating Lakehead 74-62 and 67-57 to improves to 16-4 in the OUA West, tied with Windsor for first place.

The Marauders got solid weekends from Olivia Wilson (Lion's Head, Ont.) who scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Lexi Spadafora (Westdale) who also hit double figures (10 and 10) in both games.

The men's basketball team also swept the home side at Lakehead, winning 90-85 and 94-88 to improve to 6-14 in the OUA West, and moving into the sixth and final playoff position. Miles Seward (Toronto) scored 22 and 32 points in the two wins, while David McCulloch (Cardinal Newman) also had a strong weekend with 28 and 17 points respectively.